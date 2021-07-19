Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur edged in extra holes at MJT Mini Tour in Cheam

Surrey’s Tiger Xie, 10 (pictured), emerged the winner in the extra holes over Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur, 12, at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15. (MJT)

Chilliwack was the site of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15, continuing a busy month of events on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour.

Young golfers between the ages of six and twelve were competing for titles in six divisions and an opportunity to earn spots into the prestigious MJT Mini Tour National Championship to be held in August.

The MJT Boys 11-12 Division needed extra holes to determine a winner as 12-year-old Ryan LePrieur, of Langley, BC, and 10-year-old Tiger Xie, of Surrey, BC, finished tied at the top with a score of 62.

After making par on the final hole at Cheam Mountain to force a playoff, Xie completed the comeback, emerging victorious for his first Mini Tour win of the season.

“My putting was a big part of my win,” commented Xie. “I feel really happy to win the division title.”

LePrieur, who is currently transitioning from the Mini Tour to the Junior Tour, finished in the runner-up position, while MJT newcomer Noah Reddicopp, 11, of Abbotsford finished third, just one shot behind with a score of 63.

The MJT BC 12U circuit next heads to Vancouver for the MJT Mini Tour Summer Series at Musqueam GC on July 28.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

The program has annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season.

