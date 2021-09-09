Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur celebrates 13th birthday with playoff win

Langley’s Ryan LePrieur managed to cap off his last career MJT Mini Tour event on his 13th birthday with a playoff win on Sept. 4 at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey. (MJT)

Langley’s Ryan LePrieur managed to cap off his last career Mini Tour event with a playoff win on his 13th birthday.

After a season that saw record participation of junior golfers ages 12 and younger, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour concluded its BC Mini Tour season on Sept. 4 with the MJT Mini Tour at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey.

Four out of the six age divisions completed all 18 holes, however rain forced suspension of play after 14 holes for two of the divisions, Girls 9-10 and Girls 11-12.

The MJT Boys 11-12 Division needed extra holes to determine a winner after LePrieur, and Surrey’s Jason Yu, 11, both shot 80 to tie and force a playoff.

After losing his last two playoffs, LePrieur managed to celebrate his birthday with a playoff win.

“I felt really confident and good about my game going into the tournament,” commented LePrieur.

“My putting was my strength, but I also put my drives in the right places.”

The tournament marked the end of the 2021 MJT Mini Tour season in British Columbia.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

A non-profit organization, MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, with annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation.

MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

