Langley golfer Amy Lee, 13, scores extremely rare 59 in the rain

Amy Lee poses with her medal after winning the B.C. Bantam Girls Championship at Langara Golf Course in mid-August. Less than a month later, the Walnut Grove student joined a very exclusive club by shooting an 11-under-par 59 at Langley’s Belmont course on Saturday, Sept. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 13-year-old Langley golfer Amy Lee joined a very exclusive club by shooting an 11-under-par 59 at the Belmont Golf Course near Fort Langley.

It was during a practice round with a friend on a rainy day, coach Brian Jung noted.

“Eleven birdies, no bogies and she chipped in one hole,” Jung enthused.

“I’ve taught golf for 20 years and I’ve never seen it before in my life. It’s crazy.”

Jung described Lee as “calm” about her accomplishment.

A rain-stained score card details Langley golfer Amy Lee’s 11-under-par 59, recorded at Fort Langley’s Belmont course on Saturday, Sept. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It came less than a month after Lee won the B.C. Bantam Girls Championship at Langara Golf Course, making back-to-back birdies on the back nine during the final round to tie Grace Yao of West Vancouver before going on to win a sudden-death playoff.

At the time, she told the British Columbia Golf website that the birdies gave her “some momentum and some courage to go for it,” after thinking she had no chance of winning.

Lee, who plays out of The Redwoods in Langley and is entering Grade 8 at Walnut Grove Secondary, has been a standout on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour this year, posting three wins in the MJT Girls U15 Division.

She is ranked sixth among 77 players in the U15 division of 2021 National MJT Order of Merit Standings .

READ ALSO: Langley golfers lead as Maple Leaf Tour resumes

Only a very few golfers have done what Lee accomplished.

Under-60 scores are extremely rare in golf.

There have been 12 sub-60 rounds shot in the history of the PGA pro tour: 11 have been 59s, and Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA tour.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

In May, Burnaby golfer Michael Caan, a PGA of Canada apprentice professional, carded a 59 while playing Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows by sinking an 35-foot putt on the 18th hole, then celebrated by jumping in a water hazard.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times