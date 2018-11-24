Langley Fundamental soccer wins provincial AA championships

Senior boys soccer team is the best in B.C. - again

For the second year in a row, the Langley Fundamental Titans senior boys soccer team has won the AA Boy’s BC provincial championships.

Titans were quick to score, while refusing to concede goals to other teams during the tournament, held at the Burnaby Lake sports complex.

In round robin play, Langley Fundamental beat Gladstone 7-0, drew with Carihi 0-0 (later beating them in a shoot out 5-4 to win Pool A), and beat Duchess Park 6-0.

In semi-final play, Langley Fundamental beat Sa-Hali 1-0 with a goal from Captain Jacob Sol.

In the final game, on Wednesday (Nov. 21), it was a repeat match of the Fraser Valley bronze medal game between Langley Fundamental and Archbishop Carney which Langley Fundamental had won 4-1.

Friday, Langley Fundamental beat Carney 2-0 with goals from Jacob Sol and Oliver Kelly.

Both goals happened in the first half of the game.

Langley Fundamental players received awards for: Commissioners to Karl Stein, Golden Boot to Alex Sol, who had six goals in the tournament, and Tournament MVP went to Langley’s Jackson Hleucka.

Last year, the Titans took the school’s first-ever banner by defeating Victoria private school St. Michael’s University Blue Jags 3-1 in the championship final of the BC senior AA boys provincial soccer championships.

Team Roster:

Jacob Sol #7

Alexander Roxburgh #8

Jackson Hleucka #14 and Goalie Karl Stein #22

Alex Sol #7

Nathan Stams #12

Fernando Bravo #17

Oliver Kelly #11

Justin Moffat (injured)

Emil Stein #10

Aaron Schurch #16

Tayler Roxburgh #2 and Goalie

Maclean Wilson #19

Victor Shorting #13

Kirkland Jacobsen #3

Britton Roxburgh #21

Malachi Emerson #5

Adam Schroeder #18

Brendan Fleugal #6

Ryan Moffat (spare goalie)