Brookswood's Jenna Dick against Oak Bay in opening round action at BC AAA girls championships at Langley Events Centre. John Morrow Black Press

Four players and one coach will represent Langley this summer as part of their respective Basketball BC teams.

Neyha Lali and Isabelle Forsyth are on the U15 girls team while Jenna Dick is part of the U17 squad coached by Trinity Western bench boss Cheryl Jean-Paul.

And on the boys’ side, Evan Kimm has been selected to the U15 team.

Lali, Dick and Kimm are all Brookswood students while Forsyth attends Semiahmoo Secondary.

