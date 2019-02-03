Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Snow blanketing much of the Lower Mainland Sunday afternoon might keep some football fans from going out, but not all of them.
Super Bowl LIII spectators are gathering at public locations to watch the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, including a few dozen who headed to Cascades Casino – and specifically Match Eatery & Public House – this afternoon for the Super Bowl events.
How to save your seat #superbowl pic.twitter.com/Aot3Z2LNi2
— Timothy Barnhart (@TimothyBarnha13) February 4, 2019
“Catch all of the action of Super Bowl LIII live,” said Madelaine Twomey, the public relations manager for Cascades’ parent company Gateway Casinos.
“It’s the biggest Sunday of the year, and this year’s championship is sure to be a thriller when the Patriots take on the Rams,” she said.
Grab it while you can. Watch the #NFL100 #SBLIII commercial before the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/fKYw8szQ0j
— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2019
In addition to Match Eatery, Fraser Hall dorm at Trinity Western University is hosting a party, and the Cineplex Theatre (formerly Colossus) in Walnut Grove is showing the game.
Where are you watching the game from?
And who are you hoping will win?
Some people go to unusual methods to save their seat for the game.
