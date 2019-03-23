Langley Eagles soar at Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs

Langley Atom A1 Eagles have conquered the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs .

After finishing the regular season with a 13-4-3 record, the team of nine- to 11-year-old players from Langley battled through playoffs to make the PCAHA’s first Cross-Conference Flight 1 Final Four, hosted by the Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association on Tuesday, March 12.

Playing round robin format, the Eagles faced off against Richmond A1 in their first game of the championships, resulting in a 4-4 tie.

Langley went on to triumph 9-2 over Cloverdale in their second game.

Game three would turn out to be a battle for the banner against Burnaby Winter Club (BWC) A1, who had gone 18-2 through regular season and were undefeated in playoffs.

Eagles coach Benn Olson said it was an opportunity for some payback, after the Burnaby team “really gave us a beating” earlier in the regular season.

“[After that loss], we sat down and had a team meeting and discussed our goals,” Olson recalled.

The meeting had the desired effect.

“The team really picked up their play.”

In the championship final game, the Eagles soared to a 5-3 victory over BWC to bring home the banner.

“It was matter of us outworking [Burnaby],” Olson said.

“The last two games against them, we really came together as a team.”

Olson credited goalie Jacob Marinelli for making some big saves and keeping the team in the game.

READ MORE: Eagles golden in Kamloops

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________