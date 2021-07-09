Langley driver takes part in 1,700 km Drag N Drive race in Prairies

Up to 200 competitors will race and trek around Alberta and Saskatchewan

Darryl Tippe of Langley drove his 1965 Nova Wagon in the 1,700 km Miles of Mayhem Drag N Drive in Alberta and Saskatchewan. (Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)

Some Langley drivers headed out to Alberta and Saskatchewan to take part in the Miles of Mayhem Drag N Drive from July 5 to 9 this month.

Starting in Rimbey, Alta., the Drag N Drive is a five-day competition where street-legal drag racing cars have to compete by taking part in controlled 1/8 mile time trials at four different tracks, while getting from track to track under their own power.

The drivers started in Rimbey at the Central Alberta Raceway, headed to the Area 53 Raceway more than 160 kilometres away, and then visited Medicine Hat, Saskatoon, and finally Area 53 and Rimbey again for the finish line.

The cars have to make their way between each town and track on public roads, without the assistance of support vehicles. The whole route covers more than 1,700 kilometres.

Langley’s Darryl Tippe of Langley, B.C. was one of the competitors this year, driving his 1965 Chevy Nova Wagon.

– With files from the Rimbey Review

Langley Advance Times