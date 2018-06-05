Langley City brings 18th triathlon to local streets and pool

Tri-It action kicks off just before 8 a.m. at Al Anderson pool on Sunday.

Athletes of all ages and abilities are expected to participate in Sunday’s Tri-It 2018 Triathlon presented by Langley City. (Langley Advance files)

Hundreds of youths, adults, seniors, and even relay teams are once again expected to gather Sunday at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool and City Park for the 18th annual Tri-It Triathlon.

The City of Langley hosts this community-based race each year, opening it up to people of all ages, explained recreation supervisor Christine Daum.

“We believe that participation in sport has tremendous health, mental, and social benefits for all – especially our youth,” she said.

That’s why the event was created, and why the Tri-It committee – in believing that “no child should be left on the sidelines” – opts to donate all net proceeds from the triathlon to KidSport Langley.

After a set length in the pool that varies depending on age, (25 to 400 metres) the athletes will bike (1.1 to 22 km) then run (again varying from 600 metre to 5.2 km depending on age) in the annual City competition.

Youth (ages five to 14) start their events first, at 8 a.m.

Adult events along with those in the Dave Hall Classic (60 years and older) and the relay teams all starting at 9:15 a.m.

The Dave Hall Classic is named for the late City councillor who was an avid supporter of the event. He died in 2016.

Anyone wanting information can contact the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865; the Timms Community Centre, 604-514-2940; or Al Anderson Memorial Pool, 604-514-2860.

Anyone interested in volunteering on race day can contact volunteer@langleycity.ca.

In the meantime, the Langley Flippers Swim Club are planing a hotdog and burger barbecue from 10 a.m. to noon.

Trophies will be presented after the last adult runner crosses the finish line at about 11:30 a.m., with a trophy being given to the first place male and female in each age category.

