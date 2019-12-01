Langley Christian Lightning takes silver at BC Secondary School Volleyball provincial championships

Langley Christian Lightning placed second at the 2A Boys BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships at Langley Events Centre on Saturday (Nov. 30). (Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Langley Christian Lightning took silver at the 2A Boys BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championship title at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night (Nov. 30), following a 3-0 loss in the gold medal final to the MEI Eagles.

The victory is the 11th all-time for MEI at the 2A level (most of any school) and their first since 2015.

Langley Christian has 10 medals (three gold, three silver and four bronze) in the past 13 seasons.

All three sets were competitive with MEI winning 27-25 in the opener, 25-19 in set two and then scoring the final two points to break a tie to prevail 25-23.

“The biggest thing was being steady with our serving and passing. Both teams were trying to establish that. And then hopefully from that, run an effective offence,” said MEI coach Rocky Olfert. “That was the biggest thing, trying to be steady and settle the nerves.”

READ ALSO: Langley Christian rallies for first AA volleyball title

READ ALSO: Langley Christian takes bronze at Kahunaverse volleyball championships

At the Eastern Valley Championships earlier this month, Langley Christian beat the Eagles, to earn both the Zone title and the No. 1 ranking for the 16-team provincial championships.

“That loss really motivated our team, it didn’t bring us down,” said MEI’s Tyson Ardell, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “I felt like after that, we saw a challenge in front of us, we were able to work on our skills and get ready for a rematch.”

In Friday’s semifinals, Langley Christian made quick work of the George Elliot Coyotes, winning in straight sets 3-0 (25-20,25-22,25-21) while the Eagles dropped the first set to the Abbotsford Christian Knights before winning the next three to take the match 3-1 (22-25,25-22,25-16,25-15).

“We were really shaky out of one rotation but we kind of won the game on the backs of Jonas (Van Huizen) and Tyson’s (Hofer) serve,” admitted LCS coach Bryden MacTavish.

“The two of them served lights out and applied a lot of pressure the whole night.”

Langley Christian players Nic Triemstra and Jonas van Huizen were named first team all-stars at the close of the comnpetition.

Langley Fundamental finished ninth.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter