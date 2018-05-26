Langley school teacher, Alisah McPhee (pink) faces Ontario’s Shelly “Machine Gun” Barnett (blue) at “Turmoil on 200th”. The two fighters were the main card for Langley Events Centre first boxing event and the first boxing event in the Township of Langley (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press)

Langley boxer’s represent at ‘Turmoil on 200th’

Langley Event Centre hosts first ever pro boxing show

  • May. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Langley Events Centre played host to ‘Turmoil on 200th,’ the biggest boxing show in British Columbia in decades.

The main event is a Canadian Championship fight between undefeated Shelly “Machine Gun” Barnett of Ontario and Langley school teacher Alisah McPhee, who is the Western Canadian Champion.

Their fight went the full eight rounds but Barnett came out victorious in the end.

As well, among the fighters is Langley’s Sarah Pucek who is fighting at her normal weight of 126 pounds, defending her British Commonwealth featherweight championship title against world-ranked Olivia Gerula of Winnipeg in a 10-round fight.

READ MORE: McPhee in boxing spotlight

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fight in Poland helps solidify Langley boxer’s cred

The event is the first boxing show at the Langley Events Centre and the first ever pro boxing match in the Langley Township.

