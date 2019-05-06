Langley Blaze baseball team splits doubleheader against league-leading Reds

Sixth inning flurry of runs by Blaze in both games

Ryan Beitel (seen here batting as a Jr. Blaze in 2017) and Daniel Martin were two for three with a double in an 8-1 win over league-leading Coquitlam on Sunday. Langley Times Advance file photo

Langley Blaze had two very good sixth innings in their doubleheader against Coquitlam on Sunday (May 5) at Mundy Park, enough to defeat the league-leading Reds in the first game, but not enough to make it two wins in a row.

Blaze scored six runs off Reds relief pitcher Grady Stanyer in the sixth inning of game one, burying the Reds hope of a win to take the game 8-1.

Blaze pitcher Justin Thorsteinson pitched six strong innings, with no earned runs, two hits and 11 strikeouts.

At bat, Ryan Beitel and Daniel Martin were two for three with a double and Brandon Nicoll was three for four.

Game two saw the Blaze score four runs in the sixth inning in a back and forth game that saw the Blaze get 13 hits and the Reds 14.

Balze players Daniel Martin and Justin Thorsteinson each were two for three and Holden Cumiskey was three for four.

Final score, 11-9 for the Reds.

Coquitlam is ranked first in B.C. Premier League standings, while the Blaze are fourth.

Wednesday, the Blaze are in White Rock to play the Tritons at South Surrey Athletic Park, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, the Blaze will host Parksville Royals in a doubleheader at McLeod field starting at 1 p.m.

