Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

Praise Olatoke from Scotland named to British team for European Under-20 Championships

Praise Olatoke from Scotland was named to British team for European Under-20 Championships. Photo courtesy TWU

Coming off an impressive debut season at Langley’s Trinity Western University, Spartans track and field star Praise Olatoke has continued to climb the sprinting ranks this summer and will now get the chance to represent Great Britain on the international stage.

Olatoke, who is from Scotland, was named to the British team that will compete the European Under-20 Championships starting Thursday, July 18 in Boras, Sweden.

He is one of two British 200m sprinters who will compete in Sweden.

He is coming off a personal record performance at the Mannheim International in Germany (June 30) when he ran 20.95.

As a Spartans sprinter, Olatoke finished sixth at the U SPORTS Championships this past spring in the 60m with a time of 6.90.

He is also part of Great Britain’s 4x100m pool.

This season, Olatoke shaved nearly two seconds off his personal best (22.70) from 2018.

His breakthrough performance this year was when he clocked a time of 21.20 in Ma at the Ken Shannon Invitational in Seattle, which gave him Great Britain’s 200m qualifying standard.

