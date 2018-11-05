Langley-based swim club records multiple first-place finishes at weekend event

Short course invitational dominated by the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club

Kody Suen of the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim club competes in the 400-metre freestyle event on Sunday. Suen recorded a personal best time of 5:53.54. Dan Ferguson Black Press

Several members of the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club recorded multiple first-place finishes at the club’s 12th annual short course invitational program held at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley over the weekend.

Among the multiple winners, Bailey Herbert hauled in eight first-place finishes, Joshua Kim was first in seven events, Hugh McNeil, Luke Stewart-Beinder and Sevi Parr each had four first places each and Katie Schroeder was first in three races.

An estimated 250 swimmers from various Lower Mainland clubs and Whistler took part.

The event was the first invitational in years to have relay races, which the Langley-based club dominated.

On Saturday, the Girls 200 metre freestyle relay saw their swimmers take first in two of three age groups, while the boys did the same.

On Sunday, the 200 metre medley saw the girls take first in all three age categories and the boys win two of three.

Detailed results from the meet will be posted when they become available.

READ MORE: Langley Olympians swimmers selected for Swim BC provincial training squad

In related news, swimmers Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeill have both received carding from Swimming Canada through the Athlete Assistance Program (AAP).

The two got the “Development” Card which gives them a monthly allowance of $1,060 ($12,720 per year) valid from Nov. 1 to to Oct. 31 next year.

The AAP is used to support Canadian athletes identified and nominated by Swimming Canada as performing at or having the greatest potential to achieve top eight placings at Olympic/Paralympic Games and World Championships.

It provides financial assistance to Canadian high-performance swimmers to assist them in seeking enhanced training opportunities intended to progress their performances.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter