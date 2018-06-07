Langley-based fast draw club picks up hardware just before hosting world championships

Thunderbird Fast Draw members picked up top honours for their shooting on the World Fast Draw Association circuit when in Ohio recently competing. (Thunderbird Fast Draw Club)

The local Thunderbird Fast Draw Club recently returned from Greenville, Ohio with top honours.

Fast draw is a sport that takes place in under a second and winners are made in fractions of a second.

“This club’s members had a very good year on the World Fast Draw Association Circuit last year, as members picked up almost half of the total available,” said Tbird club vice chairman Denny Robinson.

Langley’s Shawn Murphy received the World Fast Draw Association all-around top gun award.

The club members also took the first two place awards in Women’s and Men’s WFDA All-Around Top Gun of 2017, with locals Nicole Franks and Murphy, respectively taking those ratings and positions.

Out of the top 15 men’s winners, four were Thunderbird members, including Robinson, fourth overall, Garry Porteous, sixth overall, eighth overall winner Martin Quesnel, and John LeBlanc, 12th, Bob Franks, 13th, and 14th overall Ioan Nica who won the Ohio championships.

In the women’s top gun category, Thunderbird club members also excelled. Karen Robinson was fourth overall with Paula Murphy finishing fifth.

In the women’s thumbing (one-handed draw style), Nicole Franks was second overall.

In the WFDA Area 20 (B.C.) Championships, the Women’s Buckle award was won by Paula Murphy with Den Robinson taking the Men’s Div.

“You will see most of these competitors in action at the Thunderbird FDClub’s World Blank Index Championships at the upcoming Aldergrove Fair,” Denny Robinson noted.

The club meets at the local gun range.

“If you wish to try fast draw yourselves, just mosey on over to the Langley Rod and Gun Club on a Friday evening,” he added.

