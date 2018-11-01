Lakers play to fourth at DCS/Cow High volleyball tournament

The Lake Cowichan Lakers put together a play during a match against Queen Margaret’s School at the Duncan Christian/Cowichan Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Invitational. (Kevin Rothbauer/Gazette)

The Lake Cowichan Lakers finished fourth at the Duncan Christian/Cowichan Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Invitational last weekend.

The Lakers won matches in pool play against Kwalikum (25-16, 25-23) and Queen Margaret’s School (25-9, 25-16) while losing to Nanaimo Christian (25-17, 25-17) to finish second behind Kwalikum in the pool.

Lake Cowichan then moved to the championship bracket, where they faced Cowichan Secondary in the first round. The Thunderbirds had swept their way through pool play without losing a match, but the Lakers put an end to their roll, winning 25-22, 25-11.

“Lake Cowichan is always a tough game,” T-Birds head coach Cat Parlee said. ‘They are very strong and you can never count them out, along with the fact that most of the girls are good friends and play together in club.”

The Lakers lost their semifinal match to the eventual champions from John Barsby, 25-10, 25-17, then played Alberni District for third, falling 25-21, 25-21.

Hana Kosemizu was named Lake Cowichan’s tournament all-star.