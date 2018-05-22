Lakers Car Club cruising into season with Spring Roundup

All signs are pointing to blue sky and sunshine next weekend when the Lakers Car Club hosts its 24th Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine in Williams Lake.

The streets of downtown Williams Lake will be packed with all things motorized as residents are given a chance to peruse cars, trucks, bikes, tractors, antique engines and more for the Lakers Car Club's 24th Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine.

And Lakers Car Club member Paul Christianson said based on what he’s seen so far leading up to the event, it’s going to be a great weekend.

“We never really have a concrete number ahead of time but our pre registrations from out of town are really good, so that’s a good sign,” Christianson said.

The event showcases cars, trucks, bikes, tractors and even antique engines as participants show off their motorized projects for residents and show and shine goers in Williams Lake’s downtown streets.

Things officially kick off for the jam-packed weekend of events on Saturday, May 26 at noon with registration for the roundup poker run, which goes until 4:30 p.m.

Cars will then cruise the town starting from the Tourism Discovery Centre at 4:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at the Ramada Convention Centre at 5:30 p.m.

“We want to stress the dinner is open to anybody from the community,” Christianson said. “Come on out. We’d like to see some more people there.”

Sunday’s main event will feature the Show and Shine in the Third Avenue area of downtown Williams Lake.

Gates for the show open at 8:30 a.m. for participants to bring in their vehicles, before the show opens to the public at 10 a.m.

Award presentations are slated to start at 3:30 p.m. where 78 trophies for 50 classes will be presented, along with raffles, goodie bags, door prizes and dash plaques for the first 200 entries.

Christianson said this year’s Show and Shine will also feature a silent auction where many items have been generously donated by local businesses to auction off.

Also during Sunday’s Show and Shine, there will be a special raffle for a one-of-a-kind 1930s-style roadster and trailer built by Lakers Car Club member Chris Knight constructed completely of cedar harvested in the Horsefly and Likely areas.

The custom car uses the engine, transmission and floor pan of a 1979 Toyota Corolla, with added suspension and steering from a 1988 Honda Civic.

Tickets for the raffle are available from any Lakers Car Club member, or by calling 250-398-6870, and are $5 each.

“Everything is looking good,” Christianson said of the weekend ahead.

“Now we just have to keep our fingers crossed for the weather, but everything is on schedule.”