Lakehill Little League seek alumni for 60th anniversary

A 1958 Lakehill Little League boys team in their Elks-sponsored uniforms. Lakehill Little League is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Opening Day, April 14, and at a fundraising party.Lakehill Little League archives

Lakehilll Little League is inviting alumni to participate in the baseball organization’s 60th anniversary, which inlcudes opening ceremonies on April 14 and an upcoming 60th anniversary party.

Started in 1958, the Little League club has its own archive, including the minutes from the first year’s meetings. The clubhouse at Ambassador Park has a display case full of trophies and other memorabilia dating back decades.

The 60th anniversary is on May 26, 7 p.m. at Saint Leopold Mandic Croatian Parish (4081 Gordon Head Rd.). Tickets are $25 each as the event is a fundraiser for the park.

Lakehill’s famous Chef Dave will be on hand to serve food. There will be a cash bar, music, dancing, door prizes, raffles and of course, Edd Tomcyzk’s famous 50-50.

Contact lakehillball@gmail.com for more information or visit bit.ly/2HSpwSe for tickets.