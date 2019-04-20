Lakecity youth spring into soccer season

Cold and windy weather didn't stop these young soccer players from having fun

Soccer players Najma Holmes (from left), Sephina Huska and Olivia Zurak are all smiles after taking part in Saturday’s Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association Spring Soccer Festival. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association got into the spirit of the upcoming season with a Spring Soccer Festival Saturday.

Several free soccer camps were offered by the WLYSA throughout the morning for the event, which was hosted at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus.

Players participated from multiple division: U6-U8 and U9-U11.

At the festival, players were put through the paces with some fun drills and games to help better get them ready for the upcoming season.

Despite the unseasonably cool temperatures Saturday morning, players didn’t seem phased as dozens of children took to the field.

Several WLYSA coaches were on hand helping players work on their skills throughout the morning.

