Lakecity talent on display at Provincial Regional Championships

The provincial-level rugby talent keeps on drawing attention from the lakecity.

Emma Feldinger moves the ball as Lake City Falcons’ teammate Madison Blusson follows up in support during play at the Provincial Regional Championships (PRCs) June 30-July 1. (Photos submitted)

The provincial-level rugby talent keeps on drawing attention from the lakecity.

Four Lake City Falcons rugby players were in Burnaby Lake June 30 to July 2 competing for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance (TORA) in two different age divisions at the Provincial Regional Championships — an event showcasing the best youth rugby players in B.C. as they suit up for their respective regional 15-a-side teams.

Emma Feldinger and Madison Blusson were selected to the women’s U18 team. Feldinger was named team captain and, for a complete change of pace, played the No. 10 position, the fly half — calling the shots for her team. Blusson, meanwhile, suited up in the No. 12 position, at inside centre.

Jade Meldrum and Kaycee Sap, meanwhile, were chosen as members of the TORA U16 squad, playing fly half and left wing, respectively.

On day one of the tournament, under overcast, rainy skies and on a slippery pitch, the Feldinger, Blusson and the U18s won their first game, 17-5, over Vancouver N-E-W. They then fell 17-0 against the Fraser Valley.

Meldrum, Sapp and the U16s also finished day one with a 1-1 record, falling to the North Vancouver Island Rugby Union 27-0 in their opener, before bouncing back with a 12-7 triumph over Fraser Valley West.

On day two, with much drier conditions, the U18s finished with two wins and now losses — a 22-0 shutout over NVIRU, and a 19-10 win over VRU South.

The U16s, meanwhile, had a win and a loss to finish the tournament at 2-2. They were defeated 10-7 against VIRU, before downing VRU N-E-W 29-22.

Monday, July 2, on the final day of the tournament, injury struck both Feldinger and Blusson forcing them out of the play as their TORA teammates fell 31-5 to VIRU, putting them in the bronze medal game which, ultimately, resulted in the team taking a fourth-place finish.

The U16s finished sixth overall in the standings following day three after a 17-0 loss to Fraser Valley East and a 35-5 defeat to VRU South.