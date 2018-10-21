Lakecity residents celebrate fall with Harvest Walk/Run

Runners and walkers of all ages laced up their shoes for the Harvest Run

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves take registration at the desk at the annual Williams Lake Harvest Walk/Run. (Angie Mindus photo)

Runners and walkers of all ages have laced up their shoes to kick off the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s annual Harvest Run/Walk/Bike.

Registration for the event, which began at 11 a.m., was taken care of by volunteers from the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Midget Timberwolves at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The five- or 10-kilometre fun event starts and finishes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the heart of downtown and helps to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long.

All community members are welcome to come out to enjoy a stroll in the city: walking, riding or even running with the entire family.

All types of active transportation are welcome such as strollers, wagons, roller skates, bikes, wheelchairs and walkers.

There will be baskets of locally-grown food available to be won, and pumpkins and scarecrows will be placed along the route for participants to play a Harvest Scavenger Hunt.

Participants can submit completed forms of pumpkin and scarecrow locations for complimentary family swim/skate admissions.

The event is free and no registration is necessary.

For more call 250-398-7665.