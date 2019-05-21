Lakecity plays host to North Central golf zones

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament

Greg Sabatino photosLake City Secondary School golf team member Indie Nicklin looks to drain a putt on the second hole May 13 at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club during the North Central Zone Golf Championships.

High school golfers from throughout the Northern Interior converged at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club last week for the North Central Zone Golf Championships.

Teams of five golfers from Lake City Secondary School, Prince George Secondary School, Nechako Valley Secondary School of Vanderhoof, Kelly Road Secondary School and Fraser Lake Secondary School teed off May 13 where the top four scores from each team would be tabulated to determine a winner and decide who would advance to the upcoming provincials in the Lower Mainland.

Representing the Lake City Falcons were Indie Nicklin, Carson Menzies, Evan Trotter, Boston Pierce and Brette Kerley.

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament, said Falcons coaches Morgan Day and Taylor Callens.

Kerley was also the lone female golfer in the tournament — something she said she didn’t mind, but hopes to encourage more girls her age to take up the sport.

READ MORE: Lakecity plays host to golf zones

“She [Brette] was nervous but once she came off the course she said she really enjoyed it and is looking forward to doing it again next year,” Day said.

After 18 holes, Prince George secondary emerged the winners and captured the provincial berth from the zone, with Cody Bailey firing the team’s lowest round of 73. The team combined for a 317-shot total, topping the Falcons in second place with their score of 377.

Nicklin led the Falcons in the tournament with an 85. Menzies (87), Trotter (94), Kerley (111) and Pierce (127) rounded out the scores from the Falcons.

Third place in the tournament went to Kelly Road (388), followed by Vanderhoof (407) and Fraser Lake (422).

While narrowly missing out on the berth at provincials, coaches Callens and Day both agreed they were pleased with the team’s play — especially so early on in the season.

READ MORE: From sandy beginnings, Williams Lake golf course has come a long way

“I was quite impressed, especially with how Evan, Brette and Boston played,” Day said.

Overall, he added it was a great experience to host zones — the second time in as many years.

“We’re always excited to host not only our students and players but to host and show off the course to out of town players, as well,” Day said.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter