Lakecity girls take in Female World Hockey Festival

Hockey players from Williams Lake hit the road last weekend for a tournament celebrating female hockey.
Held in Surrey at multiple venues, Wickfest 2020, also known as the Female World Hockey Festival, saw hundreds of female hockey players from Novice to Midget divisions converge on the city where the tournament’s namesake, five-time Olympic medalist Hayley Wickenheiser and a handful of other inspiring women, such as Shannon Szabados and Meghan Agosta, were on hand to grow the sport of female hockey.
Williams Lake’s Peewee and Midget Female Timberwolves teams attended the four-day event, competing in the tournament with both wins and losses while taking in various clinics.
Longtime competitive hockey player Rachel Loewen and Midget Female Timberwolves player said the tournament was inspiring.
“Being around such powerful women in the sport made me feel one day that could be me,” Loewen said.
