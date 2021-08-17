Lakecity families invited to UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer team pre-season contest tonight, Aug. 17

Concessions will be available with proceeds going to WLYSA and the 2006 female rep team

Lakecity residents will have a chance to catch some varsity soccer action tonight, Aug. 17, when the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) Timberwolves play as part of their pre-season schedule.

The game gets underway at the Esler Sports Complex soccer fields at 6 p.m. and entry to the game is by voluntary donation to the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.

Concessions will be available with proceeds going to WLYSA and the 2006 female rep team.

Of note, Williams Lake goalkeeper Brityn Hinsche, who joined the Timberwolves earlier this month as part of the team, will be in action, and said she’s looking forward to playing in front of her home town friends and family.

READ MORE: Hinsche comes full circle with UNBC Timberwolves women’s soccer program

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Williams Lake youth will have the chance to meet the players and coaches of the Timberwolves as they are invited to a free clinic the following morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration for the camp is required by emailing admin@wlysa.com.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune