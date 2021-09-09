Lake Cowichan Kraken have two more games cancelled

The Lake Cowichan Kraken have had two more games postponed.

The Kraken will not be playing their home opener against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings this Friday, nor will they be visiting the Kerry Park Islanders on Saturday.

According to the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, the cancellations are being done out of “an abundance of caution” following a decision by the league’s COVID Committee.

The Kraken previously had their season opener against the Westshore Wolves on Wednesday night postponed.

The team’s next scheduled game is set for Thursday, Sept. 16 against the Victoria Cougars at Archie Browning Arena. Their next home game is set for Friday, Sept. 17 when they are scheduled to host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

The Islanders are now scheduled to open their season this Sunday afternoon at home against the Saanich Predators at 3 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen