Lake Cowichan Kraken follow lopsided loss with close battle

After a lopsided loss on Friday, the Lake Cowichan Kraken battled back to a close defeat on home ice on Sunday evening.

The Kraken lost 6-1 to the undefeated Campbell River Storm on Friday night, but held their own in a 7-5 loss to the Saanich Predators in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period on Friday, the Storm scored four times in the second period and once in the third before Kraken captain Donovan Griffin potted his second goal of the season. The Storm added one more before the game was over.

Josh Robins made 41 saves in the Lake Cowichan net, while Campbell River goalie Nick Peters stopped 18 of 19 shots. The Kraken were held scoreless on three powerplay opportunities, and the Storm converted three of their six.

Sunday night’s game got off to a promising start as the Kraken opened the scoring with two quick powerplay goals from alternate captains Julian Rutland and Aiden Eddy. Saanich got on the board late in the first period to keep it close.

Brady Estabrook scored his first goal of the night at 3:58 of the second, and then the Preds scored two to tie things up before the middle frame was over.

Saanich surged ahead with three goals, including two on the powerplay, to open the third period before Estabrook notched his second of the night. Saanich added one more before Duncan product Anthony Wilson closed out the scoring for the Kraken.

Robins stopped 35 of 42 shots in the Lake Cowichan net, and Andrew Brabander made 26 saves for the Predators. The Kraken went 2-for-9 on the powerplay, while the Preds were more efficient at 4-for-7.

With four regulation losses and one shootout defeat in their first five games, the Kraken are still looking for their first win, but are keeping pace with both their expansion brethren, the Port Alberni Bombers, and the more-established Nanaimo Buccaneers, as all three clubs have just one point in the standings.

The Kraken will play at home twice this weekend, hosting the Westshore Wolves on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Storm on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

