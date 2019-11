Teams come from as far away as Lower Mainland for midget event at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena

Lake Cowichan midget Lakers play Cowichan Valley midget Capitals in a penalty-filled game at Lake Cowichan Sports Arena Friday, Oct. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Cowichan Lake Sports Arena was the venue for a midget hockey tournament Oct. 25-27.

The home team opened against the Cowichan Valley Capitals, as Nanaimo, Victoria, Peninsula, Langley, Vancouver, and Semiahmoo teams made their way to Lake Cowichan for the three-day event.

The Capitals went on to win the tourney.

