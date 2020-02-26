Lake Cowichan, Duncan to host Masters Curling Championship

Wes Craig will skip his Kerry Park/Victoria rink at the 2020 BC Masters Curling Championships in Lake Cowichan and Duncan on March 3-8. (File photo)

After winning the provincial seniors (50-plus) title in Vernon this past weekend, Cowichan Valley curler Wes Craig will look to add another B.C. championship when Lake Cowichan and Duncan host the 2020 Connect Hearing BC Masters (60-plus) Curling Championships starting next week.

This past week, from Feb. 18-23, Craig led his defending champion Kerry Park/Nanaimo rink of third Steve Waatainen, second Keith Clarke and lead Craig Burton into the senior championships in Vernon, where they went 6-1 in the round robin, then defeated the Kelowna/Comox Valley rink skipped by Steve Wright 7-1 in the final.

Beginning next Tuesday and running until March 8, Craig’s combined Kerry Park/Victoria crew of third Ron Schmidt, second Tony Anslow and Blair Cusack will contend for the masters men’s title at Cowichan Rocks in Lake Cowichan and the Glen Harper Curling Centre in Duncan.

A rink including Craig’s wife, Roselyn, will also compete for the masters women’s title in Lake Cowichan and Duncan. The accomplished couple was inducted together into the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame last fall.

Roz Craig will play lead for Pat Sanders’ rink representing Victoria and Duncan in the masters women’s competition. Rounding out that rink are third Diane Myrden and second Sherry Findlay.

More details, including a draw schedule, are available at curlbc.ca/duncan-cowichan-2020.

Lake Cowichan Gazette