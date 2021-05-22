Lake City secondary students spiff up Boitanio Bike Park

"It's a perfect place for kids to be and I'm proud of the work that's been done."

Lake City Secondary School students in Terry Duff’s Grade 11/12 outdoor education class get some painting wrapped up of the fence in the Boitanio Bike Park Thursday, May 13. Pictured are Lucas Nowotny (from left), Dave Buechele, Anthony Gasser, Paige McNeil, Jessica Rauchensteiner, Danae Stuart and LCSS woodworking teacher and Williams Lake Cycling Club Boitanio Bike Park area director Andrew Hutchinson. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Students from Lake City Secondary School were busy sprucing up the Boitanio Bike Park last week as ongoing work has increased the riding destination’s popularity this spring.

LCSS Grade 11/12 outdoor education teacher Terry Duff, and woodshop teacher and Boitanio Bike Park area director with the Williams Lake Cycling Club Andrew Hutchinson led a painting project Thursday, May 13 where students put a splash of colour on the low-lying fence at the bike park’s perimeter.

The painting is part of park work which has seen two successful volunteer days from community members which attracted 30-plus people each day, and extensive work on the pump track and a new, rideable line in the centre park.

Grade 12 outdoor education student and mountain biker Lucas Nowotny said he’s noticed a sharp increase in the number of people riding the park since last year and beyond.

“It’s looking really good,” Nowotny said. “I’m happy they’re putting effort into making the park better and improving it, and it’s really awesome to see a lot more traffic in here. It’s definitely a good thing.”

Duff said Hutchinson proposed the idea and, as part of the class’s goal of working for the betterment of the community, he thought it would be a good project.

“Especially during COVID it’s been a challenge to get out in the community,” Duff said.

Speaking on the work done this year already, Hutchinson said the focus has been on making the park accessible for beginners all the way to expert riders.

“There’s a good variety in here,” Hutchinson said. “There have been a lot of people who’ve helped support it like Red Shred’s working in the background, Shawn Lewis (president) with the cycling club, and Jeremy Stowards with New Path Forestry who did the trail work, plus a grant from the Credit Union.

“It’s a perfect place for kids to be and I’m proud of the work that’s been done.”

