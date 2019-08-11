Ladysmith’s Zari Benedict represents Canada at World Series in Delaware

Benedict played second base and outfield for Team Canada, and was the sole Ladysmith representative

Zari Benedict was the lone Ladysmith representative at the World Series Senior League softball tournament in Sussex County, Delaware.

Benedict played second base and outfield for Team Canada. Team Canada was represented by the Hampton Little League club out of Victoria. After an undefeated, (5-0), showing at the SLSB Regionals in Elnora Alberta, Hampton earned the opportunity to represent the entire country at the World Series.

The tournament featured teams from regions across the United States, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Team Canada had a great showing at the tournament, and only lost two games, both of which were to teams from the United States.

“It was a great experience, and an overall awesome opportunity to go,” Benedict said. “Playing ball was great, and getting to know so many new people, and see all different cultures on the field was really awesome.”

Benedict started out playing ball in Ladysmith at a young age. Once she became serious about ball, she rose through the divisions and found herself in Victoria with the Hampton club. She still lives in Ladysmith, and commutes multiple times a week to practices and games in Victoria. Benedict will be starting her Grade 11 year at Ladysmith Secondary in the fall.

“The staff there is quite helpful in finding a way to succeed in school and ball,” Benedict said.

After high school, Benedict hopes to continue balancing success in school and ball. She is angling for a baseball scholarship to study criminology. Benedict would like to pursue a career in law enforcement after completing post secondary.

For the time being, Benedict is happy playing for the Hampton club and looks forward growing her skills in softball.