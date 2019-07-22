Ladysmith youth competes at BC Junior Development Track and Field Championship

Nolan Smith is the only Ladysmith member of his track and field club

Ladysmith youth track and field athlete, Nolan Smith, 10, competed at the BC Junior Development Track and Field Championships in South Surrey over the weekend.

Smith was joined by 450 youth athletes ages 9-13 from around the province. He represents the Nanaimo and District Track and Field club, and is the only member of the club from Ladysmith.

Smith competed in seven events. He placed bronze in 1000m dash with a personal best run of 3:41.34, and bronze in Javelin with a 18.03m throw. Smith finished 5th in the 600m dash, 7th in discus, 8th in 60m hurdles, 10th in high jump, and 13th in shot put.