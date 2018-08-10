Ladysmith U13 Peewee A team unbeaten at zone championships

Team heads to provincials in Richmond

The Ladysmith U13 Peewee A team went undefeated at the zones championships in Victoria this past weekend, taking down the hometown favourite Victoria in a nailbiter 11-10 win in extra innings.

The 12-roster team travelled to Richmond on Thursday to compete in the Provincial West Tournament, which includes six teams from the Island and four from the Lower Mainland.

Ladysmith is in a pool against Burnaby, North Shore, Parksville and Victoria.

Shawn Freer is the coach, and the boys are aged 11-13 including 10 are from Ladysmith, one from Chemainus and one from Duncan.

