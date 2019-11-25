Ladysmith Steelers finish third in B.C. at BCCFA provincial tournament

This is the first time any Ladysmith football team has made it to provincials

The Ladysmith Steelers Pee Wee team finished third in the province at the BCCFA nine-man provincial championship in Kamloops.

The team played three mini games against the top of each division, the Coquitlam Wildcats, the Prince George Axemen, and the Kelowna Suns. The Steelers came third overall heading in to the finals. The finals were a sudden death, first team to score format. The Steelers were eliminated in the second round of play — and finished with bronze medal placement.

This is the first time any Ladysmith football team has made it to provincials.

Before heading to provincials, the Steelers faced off against the Southside Dawgs for the Island Championships. The Steelers trounced the Dawgs 60-0.