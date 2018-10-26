Ladysmith Secondary Junior Boys soccer undefeated heading into North Islands

The Ladysmith Secondary Junior Boys soccer team is on everyone's radar heading into the North Island Championships next Tuesday.

The 49ers are undefeated on the year after dropping Kwalikum 3-1 in the final game of the season.

Coached by LSS teachers Jonathan Mckenzie and Jesse Winter, the team will be looking to keep their winning streak alive when action on the field gets started in Campbell River.

“We’re made up of a good strong group of Grade 10 boys,” said Winter.

A successful tournmanent result will land the 49ers in the Island Championships hosted by Stelly’s Secondary School from Nov. 5-6.