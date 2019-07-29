Funding will go towards new competition starting blocks and lane ropes for the FJCC swimming pool

Deputy Mayor Jeff Virtanen and representatives of the Ladysmith Orcas recieve the legacy funding cheque (Submitted photo)

The Town of Ladysmith received $10,000 in legacy funding from the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games at an event on Friday, July 19 to mark the one year anniversary of the opening ceremonies.

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games was a successful multi-sport event held last July across the Cowichan Valley. Over 8,500 athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and families attended the celebration of sport, community and diversity.

Ladysmith played host to beach volleyball at Transfer Beach, field lacrosse at Forrest Field and baseball at the Holland Creek Ballpark.

RELATED: Ladysmith receives $10,000 in Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games Legacy Funding

“Ladysmith was proud to welcome talented young athletes from across B.C. for this major milestone in their respective sporting careers as they created lasting memories and friendships,” said Deputy Mayor Jeff Virtanen.

“A year has passed but the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games is still talked about fondly in our community and the legacy of this collaborative regional sporting event continues on thanks to the receipt of this generous funding.”

The Town submitted its application for Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games Legacy Funding in cooperation with the Ladysmith Chemainus Orcas Swim Club (LCSC).

Funding will go directly towards the purchase of new competition starting blocks and lane ropes for the swimming pool at Frank Jameson Community Centre.

Swimming is also a major BC Summer Games event and these improvements to Ladysmith’s facilities are assets that will support young swimmers as they strive for higher levels of competition.

RELATED: Cowichan’s BC Summer Games to set record for private venue partnerships

The investments in our community assets also provide long-term benefit to those who access the pool, particularly for drop-in programming and classes when lane ropes are in use.

“Ladysmith Chemainus Swim Club is very thankful to the Town of Ladysmith and the BC Summer Games Legacy Committee for the opportunity to offer local youth swimmers an even playing field for training as compared to their Island counterparts,” said LCSC President Pamela Ellison.

“New start blocks and lane ropes provides a positive and professional environment for the youth to train in and sets them up for success in Island and provincial competitions.”

A total of $124,105 in legacy funding was distributed to local organizations across the Cowichan Valley at the July 19 anniversary event.

The Town anticipates purchasing the new equipment in the coming weeks so that it can be installed during the annual FJCC pool shutdown, Aug. 17 – Sept. 6, 2019.