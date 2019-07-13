Ladysmith bodybuilder wins big at VI Showdown

Ladysmith bodybuilder Cam Rasmussen came away a winner following his first physique competition, the Vancouver Island Showdown.

The Vancouver Island Showdown is an annual event for fitness, figure, physique, bodybuilding, and bikini competition. The event is governed by the Canadian Physique Alliance, and acts as an open regional qualifier. Successful competitors earn an invitation to the Vancouver Pro/AM Expo.

Rasmussen placed first in True Novice, a category for first time competitors. He also placed first in Juniors, for competitors 23 years of age or younger. Following his success, he decided to compete in the Men’s Open category as well, and finished third behind a seasoned competitor and a physique coach. Rasmussen is now qualified to compete in the Vancouver Pro/AM Expo in all three categories next year.

“It was awesome,” Rasmussen said. “The show was good energy, everybody was kind of nervous because it was their first time going on stage. For me, honestly, I thought I was going to be more nervous than I was, but I was so eager to get it done because all you can think about at that point is eating sweets.”

Rasmussen trained with a group of friends, including Ladysmith bodybuilder Jesse Malone prior to the competition. Each of them had the goal of competing. Rasmussen attended a posing conference in Victoria nine weeks ahead of the show, and while there was suggested to contact Aaron Jewell, a bodybuilding and fitness coach. Rasmussen says working with Jewell was a game changer.

“A lot of people screw up because they don’t quite have the knowledge at the end there,” Rasmussen said. “I was about 196 pounds, thinking that I was lean enough or close to lean enough, but he pulled me down another 12 – 13 pounds come show day.”

Competitors adhere to strict diets in advance of shows. While each category is different, the main judging criteria is symmetry of muscles, and conditioning. 16 weeks out from the show, competitors begin the process of slimming down and becoming more lean. The goal is to be lean so muscles stand out beneath stage lights without being obstructed by body fat or water weight.

Rasmussen has picked up from sponsorships from clothing companies and Fuel Supplements in Nanaimo. When he’s not training, Rasmussen works as an air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic. At just 22 years old, Rasmussen has a golden opportunity for a career in bodybuilding.

“It’s definitely the goal. I’m going to keep on with my trade and keep doing this. I hope it all pays off, I’d love to do that for sure,” Rasmussen said.