Ladysmith 49ers place third in AA provincials

Ladysmith 49ers shoot the breeze in the dugout (Submitted photo)

The Ladysmith U-11 Mosquito AA baseball team wrapped up a great season by bringing bronze medals home from Provincial Championships, held in Parksville and Qualicum this past weekend.

The team was undefeated going into the Provincials after winning the Regionals in Nanaimo at the end of July.

Ten teams from BC participated in the tournament, with Oceanside from Parksville placing first, and North Shore second.

It was a short, but intense summer ball season. All the players on the team were supportive teammates and really improved their skills under a great team of coaches.

Ladysmith can be proud of the sportsmanship and enthusiasm showed by our 49ers throughout their season.