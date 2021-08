U11 and 13 boys teams had a good showing throughout season and at regional tournaments

The Ladysmith 49ers U13 and U11 boys baseball teams enjoyed a weekend of competition on July 31 and August 1.

The U13 49ers placed second out of seven teams at a regional tournament held in Campbell River over the weekend. The U11 49ers played in Comox for their regional finals. The U11 team finished with a season record of 12-1-1.

