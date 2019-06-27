Lady in the sand trap was a painful thing to watch

As I sit in my office on this very wet Thursday I am reflecting on the lovely weather we had for Ladies' Night on Tuesday, June 18. Thirty-nine ladies turned out to take advantage. The Golf gods must have been smiling on us. We did get a light sprinkle and I do mean LIGHT. The temperature was perfect for golfing. Too bad my golfing wasn't perfect for the temperature.

Flight 1 winners were Donna Salle (low gross – 42) and Susan Newberry (low net – 45). Flight 2 prizes went to Deb Legaree (low gross – 47) and Terry Blaeser (low net – 51). The Flight 3 winners, Evelyn Lucas (low gross – 49) and Jeannie Webber (low net – 50) were greeted with a chorus of “move them up”. Jess Thompson was low gross winner in Flight 4 with a score of 52 while Barb Smith had second low gross with a score of 59.

Donna Salle had a record setting low putts having utilized her putter only 10 times in the entire round. Sue Paulhus also set a record but it was for the highest most putts any of us can remember. Deb Rainer set a personal record for taking eight strokes in the sand trap on Hole 6. Believe me, it was a painful thing to watch.

The Birdie Pot winner this week was Marla Hajmerle. I have been working very hard to pronounce Marla’s last name and the past few weeks she has won enough prizes to give me a good workout. Deb Rainer, Janice Advent and Susan Newberry split the Chip In pot.

Pin Placement Prizes (try to say that three times quickly) were passed out in the usual fashion. If you are wondering what the usual fashion is…it includes a lot of teasing, a lot of laughter and a lot of cheering. Long putt prizes went to Audrey Rilcoe, Audrey Deveau, Marion Wallace, Vicki Hoffer and Debbie Rainer. Long drives earned a goody for Susan Bondar (2), Rose Seymour, Susan Mitchell, Doreen Landry, Jessica Thompson, and Cindy Leibel. Betty Foote won the Short Drive prize and Audrey Deveau came closest to the 150 marker on Hole 9. KPs were made by Catharine Phillips, Debbie Rainer, Leslie Stirling, Audrey Deveau, Marla Hajmerle and Val Williams. Cindy Leibel and Leslie Stirling won prizes for KP in 2. The usual and unusual suspects went into the gully on Hole 7.

Now…if you are one of those readers that only reads the first and last paragraph in an article please go back and read the third paragraph. And yes, I left all the sponsors’ names out this week but stay tuned. They will be back next week. Here is a recap of the information for our first fun night, a four lady scramble to be held on July 9, with a shot gun start at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $45 and includes golf, cart, dinner and prizes. The theme for the evening is “Tacky Tourist”. I think I have my costume picked out thanks to the ladies at the Barriere Annex. What are you going to wear?