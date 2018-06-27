Lady golfers waiting for Christmas in July

According to the other ladies in her foursome, Betty Foote was the Queen Bee on Tuesday night, June 19, at Ladies' Golf. They described her as a Girl on Fire. Betty scored a 60 to win low gross in Flight 4. She also took home the low putts prize and a prize for landing closest to the 150 marker on Hole 9. If Betty was the Queen then Cathy Paul was the Princess. She won low gross in Flight 3 with a fantastic score of 43. She also had a KP on Hole 4 but her real expertise showed up when she won the deuce pot and split the Chip In pot with Rose Seymour (who had 2 chip ins), Marie Hakes and Wanda Amos. Speaking of Wanda Amos, she might have missed out on low gross and low net but she didn't miss much else. She had a long putt on Hole 1, a Long Drive on Hole 3, and another Long Drive on Hole 5. Now I know you are just sitting there wondering why I haven't mentioned the other winners of low gross and low net. Hold on. I am getting to it. In Flight 1 Cindy Leibel scored a 43 to win low gross while Karen Peterson scored a 45 (32.5) to win low net. Cindy also picked up the Birdie pot. Susan Newberry picked up low gross in Flight 2 with a 46 and Marion Wallace was close behind with a 47 (33) to win low net. Low net winner in Flight 3 was Branden Rose with a 51 (30.5) and Jess Thompson was second low gross in Flight 4 with a 55.

And what about all the other pin placements, you say. Well here they are. Long putts earned prizes for Missy Moorehouse, Catharine Phillips, Fiona Clare, and Rose Seymour. Those ladies getting prizes for Long Drives were Trish Thompson, Susan Mitchell, Ilke Marais, and Marie Hakes. Barb Smith picked up a prize for her Short Drive while Lois McInnis landed closest to THE tree on Hole 7 to win her prize. Doreen Landry used her putter the most to win the most putt prize. KP prizes went to Ilke Marais, Rose Seymour, Marian Wallace and Deb Winiski. Debbie Rainer and Leslie Stirling had KP in 2 on Hole 7. And if you have read this far I just know it because you want to hear about our sponsors of the week. The spot light this week is on our local sponsors. Huge thank yous go out to AG Foods, Gift n’ Gab, Mane Street Hair, Munro’s Clothing Co., Quality Contractors, Sam’s Pizza, Station House Restaurant and Val Bella Studio. I have been involved with a number of different community groups over the past 40 years and I know that the local businesses are approached often…I mean really often. They never disappoint. Please remember to thank them for their dedication to our community.

So that’s it for this week. If you aren’t a regular golfer but like to take part in our fun nights, the first one of the season is coming up on July 24 (Christmas in July). We are already taking bookings so line up your team and call the golf course to book your spot. I am already thinking of that fantastic turkey dinner.