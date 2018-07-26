Lady golfers outlast staff on Tuesday night at Chinook Cove

Wow...36 ladies braved the warm temperatures on Tuesday night, July 7, although I felt a little parboiled when the evening was through. As usual I had a wonderful time... laughing, joking around and just generally having a fantastic fun time.

The evening was so lovely that a group of seven or eight of us hung around on patio chatting until the staff was all gone.

Christina LeCerf made it out from Kamloops for a round and went home with a car full of money. She won low gross in Flight 1 with a score of 41. She shared the Chip in pot with Lorie Chambers, Karen Peterson, Rose Seymour, Kathy Cook and Leslie Stirling. She shared the Birdie pot with Catharine Phillips. She cleared out the Eagle pot all by herself. Kathy Cook won low net for Flight 1. In Flight 2 Susan Newberry won low gross by retro with a score of 45 while Vicki Hoffer picked up low net (29) with the same score. Jeannie Webber scored 49 to win low net in Flight 3 by retro and Cathy Paul won low net (31.5) with an identical score. First low gross in Flight 4 was Lorie Chambers with a score of 53 and second low gross was Jess Thompson with a score of 58. The KP winners were Catharine Phillips, Susan Newberry, Sandy LeBourdais, Jessica Thompson and Jeannie Webber. The KP in 2 winners were Vicki Hoffer and Trish Thompson. The ladies with the Long Drives were Karen Peterson, Susan Newberry, Doreen Landry, and Wanda Amos. Babes Shanko and Wanda Amos came closest to the 150 yard marker on Hole 8. Sandy LeBourdais won the accuracy prize on Hole 3. Sometimes I feel I should win a prize just for hitting the fairway; never mind hitting a line running down the middle of said fairway. Long putt prizes went to Catharine Phillips, Deb Rainer, Terry Blaeser, Val Alyward, Deb Winiski and Sandy Hultman. Lori Chambers won the prize for using the least number of putts needing only 12 putts to play her round. The Dubious Honours but Still Prizes went to Val Alyward (short drive) and Doreen Landry (most putts – 25).

We have a number of sponsors that make their living making us ladies look and feel beautiful. Thank you for sponsoring – Country Cottage Day Spa. Mane Street Hair, Val Bella Studio, and Barriere Massage.

We are more than half way through our season so if you haven’t been out to join us you had best do it soon.

See you at the course.