Ladies welcome the sunshine for first night of golf

On the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Apr. 23, 28 ladies were at Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort taking part in the first Ladies’ Night of the season.

My group packed lots of warm clothes because we were sure the wind would blow and the rain might fall. But we were fooled. A beautiful sun warmed us. We left the heavy jackets in our cart and had a super round. Then we all gathered for food, fun and frivolity on the patio after our round. Some picked up prizes as well as dessert before heading home.

The ladies group is once more led by our courageous Captain Debbie Rainer and her sidekick-Secretary-Treasurer-and whatever-Deb-tells-her-to-do person Leslie Stirling. We are ably assisted by our team mates Donna Salle and Lois McInnis. The four of us have a great time chatting, laughing, eating and occasionally golfing.

Deb once again did a super job of lining up sponsors. We welcomed back many of our old sponsors and a few new ones. We are constantly amazed by their generosity.

I know you are waiting with bated breath to hear about the winners so here they are. The Flight 1 winners were sponsored by Campbell & Company with Janice Advent picking up low gross (43) and Karen Peterson taking the low net (46). Flight 2 winners Debbie Rainer (low gross – 55) and Ilke Marais (low net – 58) won the Royal LePage/Cindy Leibel moolah. Flight 3 winners had MJB Lawyers to thank. Lorie Chambers won low gross with a score of 54 by retro while Evelyn Lucas won low net with the same score. There were only three ladies in Flight 3. We all scored 54. By retro I brought up the rear and took home NOTHING. And yes, I know…I need to let it go. Flight 4 ladies don’t have handicaps so the two prizes from Brian and Brenda Carl went to the first place finisher Terry Blaeser with a score of 51, and second place finisher Jessica Thompson with a score of 55.

Pin placements…those long drives, short drives, long putts, KPs, etc., went to the following ladies Kelly VanGenne (AG Foods, and Gift ‘n Gab), Deb Rainer (Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Wanda Amos (Barriere Timber Mart), Vreny Kempter (Bear Lane Bistro, Rainer Custom Cutting and Thompson Valley Awards), Lorie Chambers (Salle Ranch, Mane Street Hair and Little Fort Subway), Terry Blaeser (Munro’s Clothing, Quality Contractors and Sun Life Financial), Karen Peterson (Barb and Carman Smith and HUB International), Rose Seymour (EBL Ventures), Janice Advent (Sam’s Pizza), Deb Winiski (Station House Restaurant) and Val Aylward (Sun Life Financial). As always there were a number of ladies claiming prizes from North Thompson Funeral Services for the hitting their balls into the gully on Hole 7. Prizes from Barriere Motor Inn, High 5 Diner, Stamer Logging, and Ron Wallace Trucking were unclaimed and will be carried forward.

All in all it was a great start to what looks to be an exciting season. Ladies’ Night is held every Tuesday and you don’t have to be a member of the golf club to take part. Give the course a call if you would like more information.