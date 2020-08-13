Ladies prove they can take the heat

Wow, who turned up the thermostat? I thought I was going to melt on Tuesday, Aug. 4. There was certainly no need for jackets or sweaters - even later when dining on the patio. We had a good turnout of ladies with 36 in total so I don't think the heat scared anyone away.

Wow, who turned up the thermostat? I thought I was going to melt on Tuesday, Aug. 4. There was certainly no need for jackets or sweaters – even later when dining on the patio. We had a good turnout of ladies with 36 in total so I don’t think the heat scared anyone away.

They say (not sure who they is) that your ball goes further when the air is warm. Must be true because all the KP pins were claimed and the long drives were long. There were some great scores as well. Karen Peterson finished with a 44 to win low gross in Flight 1 while Marian Wallace won low net with a 48 (35.5). Quality Contractors were the sponsor for Flight 1. Evelyn Lucas scored a 51 to win low gross in Flight 2 and Susan Bondar was close on her heels with a 52 (35) to win low net. In Flight 3 Marie Hakes scored a 56 to win low gross and low net went to Doreen Landry with a 57 (37.5). Low gross in Flight 4 went to Lois McInnis with a score of 59 and Barb Smith picked up second low gross by retro with a score of 63. Evelyn Lucas scored a birdie to take home the Birdie pot while Lois McInnis had a nice chip in to take home that pot. I did manage to whine about the fact that they both won the pots alone whereas last week when I had a chip in I had to share it with five other ladies. Hardly seems fair to me. Lois didn’t seem to care.

In case you have wondered, but have never stopped to count, we have a total of 24 pins sponsored by 23 fantastic sponsors. This week the long drive pins were won by Donna Salle (Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Debbie Rainer (Barriere Motor Inn), Doreen Landry (Barriere Timber Mart), and Lois McInnis (T & T Liquidation). The accuracy drive was won by Jeannie Webber (Gift ‘n Gab). KP pins went to Susan Mitchell (Westwin Realty/Cindy Leibel), Leslie Stirling (MJB Lawyers), Marie Hakes (Salle Ranch and Campbell & Company), Lois McInnis (Stamer Logging), Donna Salle (Barb and Carman Smith), Babes Shanko (Brian and Brenda Carl). KPs in 2 earned prizes for Lois McInnis (EBL Ventures) and Susan Newberry (HUB International). Leanna Layton won the KP in 3 prize from Thompson Valley Awards on Hole 8. I mention the hole because getting on that green in three shots is quite a feat.

Long putt pins were won by Marla Muldoon (Munro’s Clothing Co.), Wanda Amos (Station House Restaurant), Audrey Rilcoe (Rainer Custom Cutting), Marie Hakes (Sam’s Pizza) and Trish Taylor (AG Foods). Least Putts prize from an anonymous sponsor was won by Karen Peterson with 14 putts and Lynda Fournier took home most putts with 22. Thanks to North Thompson Funeral Services for sponsoring the Rest in Peace prizes on Hole 7. We always have a number of ladies taking advantage of those prizes.

In case you have missed the information on our August Fun Night here it is again. The theme is usually PINK and no one has decided anything different so let that guide you when designing a costume. Ladies should arrive by 4:15 at the latest and the shotgun start will be at 4:45. Prices will be $50 for non-members, and $40 for members who have paid their annual green fees. If you are walking it will be $40 for non-members and $30 for members. I would suggest you sign up sooner than later as we can only take a maximum of 48 ladies. The course has limited carts, so please make sure when you sign up you let the course know how many carts you need . If you are riding single, they need to be aware of that. If you are sharing a cart, they need to know that as well. Our golf ladies will be out collecting pledges for the Cancer Society so I invite you to be generous (Barriere always is) when approached.

See you on the course.

