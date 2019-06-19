Ladies golf results

The winning team for the 2019 Crown Isle Captain’s Cup, June 10. From left: Irene Lewis, Carol Ann Roulston and Marsha Mackinnon.

Forty-one ladies took to the links June 18 for Crown Isle's third Pin Day of the season. Many golfers had some of their best scores.

First low gross: Dee Horie, 82

Second low gross: May Mitchell, 83

Tied for first low net: Sheila VanGisbergen, Wilma Milan, Linda Foreman, Barb Parker and Judy Constantino, all with 67

Second low net: Kathy Thompson, 68

Tied with lowest number of putts: Parker and Thompson each had 30.

Congratulations to VanGisbergen with three birdies (holes 3, 7 & 17) and winning closest to the pin on hole # 7.

•At the Comox Golf Club, 24 ladies played 18 holes June 18.

First low gross: Lorelei Banford. 88

First low net: Barb Buchanan. 65

Few number of putts: Nancy Newton and Nancy Riva tied with a 29

Longest putt hole 3/12: Linda Verdenhalven

Longest putt hole 8/17: Sue Piper

Chip-ins: Sue Piper, Phyllis Taylor, and Janice Nicklin