Ladies golf results

Forty-one ladies took to the links June 18 for Crown Isle’s third Pin Day of the season. Many golfers had some of their best scores.
First low gross: Dee Horie, 82
Second low gross: May Mitchell, 83
Tied for first low net: Sheila VanGisbergen, Wilma Milan, Linda Foreman, Barb Parker and Judy Constantino, all with 67
Second low net: Kathy Thompson, 68
Tied with lowest number of putts: Parker and Thompson each had 30.
Congratulations to VanGisbergen with three birdies (holes 3, 7 & 17) and winning closest to the pin on hole # 7.
•At the Comox Golf Club, 24 ladies played 18 holes June 18.
First low gross: Lorelei Banford. 88
First low net: Barb Buchanan. 65
Few number of putts: Nancy Newton and Nancy Riva tied with a 29
Longest putt hole 3/12: Linda Verdenhalven
Longest putt hole 8/17: Sue Piper
Chip-ins: Sue Piper, Phyllis Taylor, and Janice Nicklin