Ladies golf results

Sunnydale Thursday Night Ladies May 10: Ardene Larison had the Longest Putt on #2; Brenda Lund was Closest to the Pin 2nd shot on #3 and she had the lowest putts! Pegging Cummings was in the trees on #4; Shelley Holmes was Closest to the Pin 3rd shot on #5; Monique Walker was in the Sandtrap on #6; Colleen Robson had the Longest Drive on #7; Ann Trudeau was the Most Honest Golfer.

•Comox May 10 had 44 ladies out for a fun 9 holes. First low gross Jan Dafoe. 42; first low net Karen Vanetta/Kathy Branch. 35; Fewest number putts Barb Tribe; Longest Putt on no. 3. KIm Pierce; Longest Putt on no. 8. Jan Dafoe; Chip ins. Janice Nicklin.

•Congratulations to Glacier Greens ladies Spring Fling winners last week: Michelle Bertrand/Marie Israel/Nancy Booth with 157 Stableford points. Second was Rosslyn O’Rourke/Liz Van Boeschoten/Paula Mowat with 154 and third was Amber Dufour/Lynne Pringle/Bernice Henderson with 153. KPs were #4 Bernice Henderson, #7 Brenda Livingstone, #12 Michelle Bertrand, #15 Lynne Pringle, #17 Wendy Dowe. We had three chip-ins: Janet Edwards #17 (Brenda/Debbie), Michelle Bertrand #18 (Nancy/Marie) and Rose Jacobson #2 (Holly/Glenda). Birdies for the week were Bernice Henderson #12, Janet Edwards #17 and Michelle Bertrand #12 and #15.