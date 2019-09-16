ladies golf results

Sept. 10 Stableford Competition at Crown Isle:
First: May Mitchell with 42 par points;
Second: Karen Currie, Kathy Macaulay, Donna Leclair and Pat Johnston tied with 40 par points;
Third: Sandy Dudley and Anne Sands tied with 39 par points;
Fourth: Kathy McGillis and Shari Agnew tied with 38 par points.
Closest to the pin on # 7: Jacquie Hooper (0-19 hcp) Linda Foreman (20+hcp)
Closest to the pin on # 16: Carol Ayley (0-19 hcp), Sands and Iris Peterson (20+ hcp)
•Thanks to sponsors of the Crown Isle Ladies Club Majestic Cup Tournament in July, the tournament committee was able to hold a raffle, which enabled the committee to make a donation to the Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society. The goal of the non-profit is to create a comprehensive transitional housing program for homeless and at-risk individuals and families in the Comox Valley.
•Some golf ladies from Storey Creek Golf Course, Campbell RIver, joined the fun at Comox Golf Club Sept. 10:
1st low gross. Tammy Brunin 85
1st low net. Anne Farren. 71
Fewest # of putts. Sue del Casino and Farren tied with a 31
Longest putt #7/17 and #3/12. Linda Diamond
Chip ins. Sue del Casino and Pat Belinger