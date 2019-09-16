ladies golf results

The Crown Isle Ladies Clothing Sale netted $1600. Money raised came from the donation of nearly-new golf clothing and shoes. Of the proceeds, Judy Constantino presents a cheque for $800 to Evan Webber, golf pro and co-ordinator of Crown Isle Junior Golf. Kathy Thompson, CILC captain, presents $800 to Dee Horie and Sheila VanGisbergen, supporting Zone 6 Junior Girls Golf.

Sept. 10 Stableford Competition at Crown Isle:

First: May Mitchell with 42 par points;

Second: Karen Currie, Kathy Macaulay, Donna Leclair and Pat Johnston tied with 40 par points;

Third: Sandy Dudley and Anne Sands tied with 39 par points;

Fourth: Kathy McGillis and Shari Agnew tied with 38 par points.

Closest to the pin on # 7: Jacquie Hooper (0-19 hcp) Linda Foreman (20+hcp)

Closest to the pin on # 16: Carol Ayley (0-19 hcp), Sands and Iris Peterson (20+ hcp)

•Thanks to sponsors of the Crown Isle Ladies Club Majestic Cup Tournament in July, the tournament committee was able to hold a raffle, which enabled the committee to make a donation to the Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society. The goal of the non-profit is to create a comprehensive transitional housing program for homeless and at-risk individuals and families in the Comox Valley.

•Some golf ladies from Storey Creek Golf Course, Campbell RIver, joined the fun at Comox Golf Club Sept. 10:

1st low gross. Tammy Brunin 85

1st low net. Anne Farren. 71

Fewest # of putts. Sue del Casino and Farren tied with a 31

Longest putt #7/17 and #3/12. Linda Diamond

Chip ins. Sue del Casino and Pat Belinger