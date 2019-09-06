Ladies golf results

Comox ladies Tuesday morning golf has 22 ladies tee off Sept. 3:
1st low gross. Nancy Riva. 94
1st low net. Pat Everett. 77
Fewest # putts. Doris Ellis and Pat Schmidt tied with a 31
Longest putt #3/12. Lorelei Banford
Longest putt #8/17. Patti Harris
Chip ins. Pat Everett
The most improved golfer for this past month was Grace Coulter.
•Comox Golf Club, Sept. 5 had 40 ladies play nine holes- yellow tees:
1st low gross. Riva. 42
1st low net. Trish Stockand. 32
Fewest # putts: Riva and Barb Siska tied – 13
Longest putt #3: Riva
Longest putt #8: Sharon Crowe.
Chip ins. Michelle Dunn #11 and Barb Buchanan #16