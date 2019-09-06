Ladies golf results

Comox ladies Tuesday morning golf has 22 ladies tee off Sept. 3:

1st low gross. Nancy Riva. 94

1st low net. Pat Everett. 77

Fewest # putts. Doris Ellis and Pat Schmidt tied with a 31

Longest putt #3/12. Lorelei Banford

Longest putt #8/17. Patti Harris

Chip ins. Pat Everett

The most improved golfer for this past month was Grace Coulter.

•Comox Golf Club, Sept. 5 had 40 ladies play nine holes- yellow tees:

1st low gross. Riva. 42

1st low net. Trish Stockand. 32

Fewest # putts: Riva and Barb Siska tied – 13

Longest putt #3: Riva

Longest putt #8: Sharon Crowe.

Chip ins. Michelle Dunn #11 and Barb Buchanan #16

