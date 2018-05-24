Ladies Golf, dinner and shopping at Chinook Cove Golf Resort

It seems that I blinked and missed Spring. We almost went straight from Winter to Summer. Heh, I am not complaining. The weather is beautiful. 42 ladies turned out on May 15, and thoroughly enjoyed the warmer temperatures. After dinner on the patio, the fine folks at Chinook Cove Golf Course unveiled the 2018 clothing line. We all enjoyed the styles and colours and a few of us picked up something new to wear the next time we head out for a round.

It seems that I blinked and missed Spring. We almost went straight from Winter to Summer. Heh, I am not complaining. The weather is beautiful. 42 ladies turned out on May 15, and thoroughly enjoyed the warmer temperatures. After dinner on the patio, the fine folks at Chinook Cove Golf Course unveiled the 2018 clothing line. We all enjoyed the styles and colours and a few of us picked up something new to wear the next time we head out for a round.

Our low gross and net winners took home prizes from the usual sponsors. Flight 1 winners were Janice Advent with a score of 41 (gross) and Cindy Leibel with a score of 44 (net). Flight 2 winners were Ilke Marais with a score of 48 (gross) and Cathy Theriault with a score of 53 (net). Low gross for Flight 3 went to Val Williams with a score of 55 and low new was won by Brandon Rose with a score of 57. Low gross in Flight 4 was Trish Thompson with a score of 54 and second low gross was Lori Chambers with a score of 59.

The Birdie pot was split between Ilke Marais and Leslie Stirling while the Chip In Pot was split between Fiona Clare and Dorothy Warman. The Deuce Pot continues to build. Most Putts prize was won by Marie Hakes with 26 while Susan Newberry only used her putter 14 times to pick up the Least Putt prize.

And now for the sponsors of the week: Our KP Sponsors are Cindy Leibel of Royal LePage/Westwin Realty, MJB Lawyers, Salle Ranch, Stamer Logging, Barb and Carman Smith, Brian and Brenda Carl, Ron Wallace Trucking and EBL Ventures. Occasionally some of the KPs are not won and when that happens those sponsors end up being sponsors for Low Gross/Low Net prizes. So a big thank you to all of them. The KP winners this week were Kelly VanGenne, Cathy Theriault, Leslie Stirling, Brenda Oakland and Val Williams.

Those ladies hitting their drive into the gully on Hole 7 get a new ball and some tees sponsored by North Thompson Funeral Services. We affectionately call that pin placement “Rest In Peace”. KPs in 2 on Hole 7 were won by Brenda Oakland and Marie Hakes. KP in 3 on Hole 1 went to Susan Mitchell and Ilke Marais. Long Drive winners were Marie Hakes and Sharon Spooner The Short Drive was won by Vreny Kempter while the Accuracy Drive was won by Debbie Legaree. The people putting perfectly were Karen Peterson, Debbie Rainer, Barb Smith, Val Williams, Lois McInnis, Cindy Leibel and Evelyn Lucas. (yes, I love alliteration)

Well, if you read last week’s column I am sure you are waiting with bated breath to see how we did in the opening social. We did win a prize…unfortunately it was for being the Most Honest Team. That is just a nice way of saying we came in last. But I always say…a prize is a prize. See you on the course.