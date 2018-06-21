Ladies gather for golf on Tuesday night at Chinook Cove

Even though the June wet weather was continuing on the 12th, we Chinook Cove Ladies continue to luck out. We might have been hit by the odd sprinkle on Tuesday night but on the whole the evening was most pleasant.

Forty-three ladies gathered to golf, guzzle and giggle. And there was birthday cake. Did you know that I love birthday cake?

Our out-of-town sponsors are being high-lighted this week. To the north we are thankful for our Little Fort sponsors, Subway and High Five Diner. In Darfield we are pleased to have sponsor Rainer Custom Cutting (home of the world’s best turkeys). To the south we appreciate HUB International and Chad Belbin. We are also pleased to have Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial on board.

Next week…look for our remaining eight sponsors. We have a great turnout to Tuesday Ladies’ Night and much of the credit goes to our 33 wonderful sponsors. And now….this week’s winners.

Flight 1 was dominated by Janice Advent with a gross score of 43 followed by Karen Peterson with a low net score of 31 (44). Marion Wallace scored a great 45 to win low gross in Flight 2 while Vicki Hoffer won low net with a score of 48 (32). Marie Hakes has been doing well in Flight 3 and scored a 48 to win low gross while Jeannie Webber scored a 54 (35) to win low net. First place in Flight 4 went to Sharon Spooner with a 56 and second place went to Anita Hill with a 59 (by retro). Birdies were scored by Karen Peterson and Debbie Rainer while Anita Hill and Catharine Phillips split the chip in pot. The most honest putter this week was Vreny Kempter and Karen Peterson only used her putter 14 times to win the Least Putt prize. Long Drives in 2 prizes went to Evelyn Lucas, Brenda Carl, Janice Advent and Debbie Rainer. Lorie Chambers picked up the long drive prize on hole 5 while Cindy Leibel and Ilke Marais won those prizes on Hole 9. Those making fantastically long putts for prizes this week were Darleen LeCerf, Anita Hill, Donna Salle, Ilke Marais, Marie Hakes and the forgetful Lynda Fournier. Rose Seymour landed closest to the tree on Hole 7. Speaking of Hole 7 Karen Peterson and Marie Hakes won prizes for KP in 2 on that hole. ALL the KP prizes were claimed this week and that is quite an accomplishment. The winners were Louise Lodge, Marian Wallace (2), Audrey Rilcoe, Brenda Carl, Janice Advent, Jeannie Webber and Rose Seymour.

I golfed one under on Tuesday…one under a tree, one under a bush, one under the water. I ask my minister if he thought it was a sin to play on Sunday. He said, the way I play it was a sin to play any day. Oh well, there is always next week.