Ladies celebrate National Golf Day at Chinook Cove

I am up to my ears in alligators. I am running so far behind I think I am first. You know...all those old sayings that are so true.

A Tuesday night Ladies Golf foursome at Chinook Cove Golf Resort celebrating the first National Golf Day. Pictured (l-r) are Louise Lodge, Brandan Rose, Trish Thompson and Jessica Thompson.

I have had a lovely visit from our old close friends. The two Bobs entertained each other while we ladies planted my garden.

Yes, I am that far behind that I have just finished filling my planters. Needless to say my golf report just kept slipping to the bottom of the “To Do” pile.

So…you aren’t going to hear all the gory details. We golfed. We ate. We visited. We laughed.

My friend, Linda who isn’t a golfer road around in the cart with me and got to know my usual golfing buddies. Linda even won a door prize.

You are going to hear about two exciting things that happened this week.

The first exciting thing was that Tuesday, May 29 was the first National Golf Day. One foursome went so far as to dress up and decorate their carts.

The second exciting thing is that Ilke Marais scored an EAGLE. For you non-golfers that means that she shot two less strokes than par on Hole 1. What is par you might ask. Par is the number of strokes a first-class player should normally require for a particular hole. Hole 1 is a par 5 so Ilke only used 3 strokes to play the hole. Well done!

So that’s it. A short version. Bob probably wishes he could get me to say that little when we are chatting.

Have a great week. See you on the course.